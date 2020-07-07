Burabay national park bans access to beaches

BURABAY. KAZINFORM - Access to the beaches has been banned at the Burabay national park as people are required to observe social distancing rules, Kazinform reports.

According to the park's authorities, such a ban is a part of the strict restrictions the country has imposed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The ban will be removed if the epidemiological situation in the region improves. The park has warned about the importance of observing social distancing rules and wearing face masks.