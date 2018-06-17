Burabay Yoga Fest invites to explore basics of yoga in July

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Guests and residents of Akmola region are welcome to explore the basics of yoga at the Burabay Yoga Fest in the Bubaray resort on July 1, Kazinform reports.

The inauguration ceremony of the Burabay Yoga Fest will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Burabai Land Park. The event is timed to the 20th anniversary of Astana.



Yoga masters from India will hold master classes. Representatives of the Indian Culture Center from Astana and the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan are expected to attend the event.



The event will be free of charge. Everyone is welcome to join.



