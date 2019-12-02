BurabayLand amusement park welcomes new winter season

KOKSHETAU .KAZINFORM BurabayLand amusement park in the Burabay resort area welcomes new winter season.

Known as «Kazakhstan Lapland», in 2018 it was rebranded and now it is promoted as an amusement park «BurabayLand» which operates all year round.

Festive events were organized at the opening of the winter season in the amusement park.

Relay races were held among the guests, where the winners and participants were given assorted sweets from Santa, the continuation of the day was a concert, an animation program for children, also a charity event «toy of good» was held in the Park. The funds raised from the sale of toys will be distributed to the low-income families of Burabay district.

The main highlight of the new winter season is «Santa's Residence».

The journey to Santa begins with a story about the tradition of meeting the New Year in different parts of the world. This year a new photo zone «Elsa's Room» was opened. At the workshop of the elves, everyone can become an elf, after passing several master classes; participants receive an elf certificate.

From all the corners of Kazakhstan letters are sent to Santa's mail, and Santa's assistants Elves help sort and answer them.

On the territory of «BurabayLand» there is a shaman’s choom, where the visitors can hear many interesting stories about the peoples of the North.

The amusement park operates daily and on public holidays except for Monday. Unforgettable emotions and a lot of impressions can be obtained by riding a husky dog, horses, ATVs, skiing on the ski track or skating on an ice rink.

The program of the day ended with a colorful and interesting performance of young skaters of the sports club «Almaz» of Kokshetau, under the direction of choreographer Lyubov Esenskaya.

«BurabayLand» is a fairy tale world that both adults and children will discover with pleasure. The entertainment center is open all year round, but on the eve of the winter holidays there is an unforgettable atmosphere of joy and expectation of a miracle.