‘Burj Khalifa’ lighting in colors of Kazakhstani flag

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Emirate of Dubai has exclusively congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 28th anniversary of Independence, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

On December 16 the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, has been lighted in the colors of Kazakhstani flag.

«This initiative of the UAE’s side demonstrates the high level of bilateral relations developing in the spirit of mutual understanding, respect and trust,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted.