Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2M meals in 1 week of World’s Tallest Donation Box

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Burj Khalifa beams bright, securing 1.2 million meals to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic one week after the launch of the World’s Tallest Donation Box, WAM reports.

Donations poured from individuals and companies to provide a meal for every light purchased on Burj Khalifa for as little as Dh10 each.

Contributions from 110 nationalities illuminated Burj Khalifa’s 1.2 million lights within a week in a message of hope and solidarity to Covid-19-hit communities across the world.

The humanitarian initiative, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, secured 1.2 million meals for the ’10 million meals’ campaign to provide food support for low-income families and individuals throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

While the World’s Tallest Donation Box concluded after achieving its target, the ’10 million meals’ campaign will continue receiving donations and securing meals for Covid-19-hit communities during Ramadan under the supervision of MBRGI and the Social Solidarity Fund against Covid-19.

Muna Alkindi, CEO of MBRGI, said, «Achieving the target of the World’s Tallest Donation Box in record time reflects the solidarity of the UAE’s society, with all its segments coming together to support those in need. The deeply-rooted values of giving, consolidated in society by our wise leadership, set the UAE as a global role model for humanitarian work and social cohesion.»

«The UAE once again confirms its global status as a beacon of hope through lighting up the façade of the world’s tallest building for a good cause.» She added, «Now is the right time to stand together in solidarity and lend a helping hand to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.»

Alkindi noted that the World’s Tallest Donation Box complemented efforts of the ‘10million meals’ campaign to provide food support for low-income individuals and families across the UAE, creating a sense of safety and stability at this critical time.

Khaled Al Shehhi, Campaign Director of the World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative, said, «for the first time ever, Burj Khalifa has put up its lights for sale to support a humanitarian cause. The simple and innovative idea behind the World’s Tallest Donation Box allowed anyone from around the world to purchase lights, for as little as Dh10 each, to provide vital food aid to those directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.»

Al Shehhi stressed that the first-of-its-kind initiative demonstrated how simple acts of giving could bring hope to people’s lives. «The initiative allowed donors to see the direct impact of their contributions through the lights they shine on the world’s tallest building, which symbolizes the rays of hope their acts of giving bring to people’s lives at this critical time.»

He noted, «We succeeded in showcasing our solidarity with people across the world through uniting all segments of the society to secure 1.2 million meals in just one week.»

First Day Over the first 24 hours of its launch, the World’s Tallest Donation Box attracted massive contributions, dazzling Burj Khalifa with 180,000 lights to provide an equivalent number of meals on its first day.

In one week, the initiative drew wide online engagement, with donations pouring into the website alongside messages of hope to the world. Online users praised the role of the innovative campaign in uniting society to bring hope to the vulnerable amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unique contributions Besides the financial donations, the initiative received unique in-kind contributions including fast food vouchers from Burger King, McDonalds and Texas Chicken and a special song titled «Stronger Together» produced by Anghami that inspired listeners to support the humanitarian initiative. Revenues generated from song streams were donated to provide food support for those in need. While Anghami created a 1.2 million tracks playlist and placed a ‘donate’ button for the initiative on its platform, the tech giant Amazon dedicated special space on its digital platform to direct users to donate directly on the initiative’s website.

Key donors to the World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative included the Bin Sougat Group, Amazon, Tiger Group, Visa, Masafi, Atlantis Resorts, Tristar Group, Chalhoub Group, West Zone and MAK Holding.

You can still get involved Individuals and companies across the UAE can still make financial or in-kind donations to provide meals and food parcels to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Financial donations are received through the campaign’s website www.10millionmeals.ae, SMS or bank transfer with details listed online. In-kind donations are made through the call center 8004006.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign earlier in April to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions. The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.