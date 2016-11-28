Burkina Faso encouraged Kazakhstan businessmen to invest in mining sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Burkina Faso is interested in Kazakhstan's investments into mining sector. This has been stated by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Burkina Faso in the RoK Antoine Somda in an interview to journalists, after the ceremony of handing over credential letters in Akorda today.

"We have many opportunities, especially in the sphere of investments - whether it be raw or processing sector. Especially we have many opportunities in the mining sector", - Antoine Somda told.

According to the diplomat Burkina Faso has well developed sectors of information technologies, communications and transport.

"I want to address the business community of Kazakhstan now and encourage them to use the potential which Burkina Faso has and establish effective economic cooperation. Burkina Faso has approved the social and economic development plan. At present we are implementing it and mobilizing all players. I would like to take a chance and encourage partners to participate and support this project to help economic development of our country", - Antoine Somda emphasized.