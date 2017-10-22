EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 22 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Burnett defeats Zhanat Zhakiyanov, unifies WBA, IBF titles

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ryan Burnett (18-0, 9 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-2, 18 KOs). The scores were 118-110, 119-109 and 116-112.

    Burnett captured the IBF strap back in June with a twelve round unanimous decision over Lee Haskins at the Odyssey Arena.

    Back in February, Zhakiyanov traveled over to the United States and overcame two knockdowns to win a twelve round decision over United States Olympian Rau'shee Warren to capture the WBA and IBO titles.

    This victory made Burnett the first Irishman to ever unify the bantamweight division.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!