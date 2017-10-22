Burnett won't seek rematch with Zhakiyanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After unifying the WBA and IBF titles by beating Zhanat Zhakiyanov of Kazakhstan (27-2, 18 KO's) in Belfast, Ryan Burnett (18-0, 9 KOs) will now focus on cleaning up the World bantamweight division, Sports.kz reports.

Now Burnett's promoter Eddie Hearn says their attention will move to claiming the rest of the belts in the bantamweight division.

"We want to come back here in February and March and try and pick up the other belts in the division," Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

"You've got some great champions. You've got also Jamie McDonell (WBA Bantamweight title holder) fighting Liborio Solis in a couple of weeks, Paul Butler's watching this at home, you've got (Zolani) Tete (WBO title holder) as well. Great champion. The WBC is vacant for now. (Ryan) wants to pick them all up. He deserves a lot of credit," Hearn said.

"I think he has built a fortress here in Belfast. He's done remarkably well. Adam Booth deserves an enormous amount of credit because the game-plan was outstanding," he added.

As previously reported, Burnett defeated Zhakiyanov via a unanimous decision from the judges after 12 rounds.