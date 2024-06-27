Bus accident in Almaty: Six people receive treatment at hospitals

Doctors have assessed the condition of those injured in the fatal bus accident that occurred in Almaty on June 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As a result of the accident, six adults have been hospitalized after undergoing examinations at the city's hospitals.

According to the Health Department, the patients sustained fractures of the lower or upper limbs. All patients are receiving the necessary treatment. Other passengers of the bus injured in the accident will receive outpatient treatment.

It is worth mentioning that the bus incident took place at 14.20 p.m. in Almaly District when the KIA vehicle driver crashed into the bus, which subsequently rammed into a store. As a result of the accident, one passenger died at the scene.

Previously, law enforcement officials released video footage of the incident, which captured the moment the vehicle and bus collided.