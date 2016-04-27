Bus burnt to ashes on Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A passenger bus burnt to ashes on the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway. Fortunately, none of the passengers, who are the residents of the East Kazakhstan region, was injured.

According to the Almaty Regional Emergencies Department, the bus with 25 people onboard was moving from Urdzhar to Almaty. Three hours prior to arrival in Almaty, fire broke out in the bus due to short circuit.

As Press Secretary of the Emergencies Department Nazerke Smagulova told YK-news.kz, all the people were immediately evacuated. “No injuries or victims were reported. The bus burnt down. The authorities are currently estimating the damage,” she said.

However, the Emergencies Department had no information where the rescued passengers were and if their losses would be compensated for.