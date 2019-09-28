Bus carrying 34 catches fire in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM September 27 at 09:36 p.m. local time a bus with 34 passengers on board caught fire in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

The bus was travelling en route Saryagash-Almaty along the Almaty-Termez highway as the fire broke out. All the passengers were evacuated. No victims were reported, an official spokesperson of the Emergency Situations Department, Nursultan Nurakhmetov, said.

The fire was put out at 10:25 p.m.