    14:51, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Bus carrying LLP Bogatyr Coal workers falls into ditch in Ekibastuz

    A bus carrying 24 workers  fell into a ditch in the territory of LLP Bogatyr Coal. No fatalities were reported, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the local police department,  the accident occurred today at 08:45 am when the driver of a PAZ bus, owned by a contractor, lost control while descending the highway from the Kovylnaya station and drove into a protection embankment. There were 24 passengers in the bus who were heading to their wokrplaces. No fatalities were reported, but some passengers got traumas. Those injured were rushed to a hospital of Ekibastuz.

    The municipal healthcare department says none of the victims had severe injuries.

