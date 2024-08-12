Bus carrying LLP Bogatyr Coal workers falls into ditch in Ekibastuz

A bus carrying 24 workers fell into a ditch in the territory of LLP Bogatyr Coal. No fatalities were reported, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the local police department, the accident occurred today at 08:45 am when the driver of a PAZ bus, owned by a contractor, lost control while descending the highway from the Kovylnaya station and drove into a protection embankment. There were 24 passengers in the bus who were heading to their wokrplaces. No fatalities were reported, but some passengers got traumas. Those injured were rushed to a hospital of Ekibastuz.

The municipal healthcare department says none of the victims had severe injuries.