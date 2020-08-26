EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:20, 26 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Bus carrying passengers overturns in Turkestan rgn

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM A large road traffic accident occurred on August 26 at 05:58 a.m. in Tyulkubass district 4 km away from Mashat village on the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway, Otyrar.kz reports.

    The driver of the bus running en route Almaty-Saryagash lost control of the vehicle causing it to dip into the ditch. There were 34 passengers, including 7 kids in the bus.

    17 were taken to hospital, 6 of them were hospitalized, 2 of them in critical condition. No victims were reported.

    Bad weather condition could be probably responsible for the accident, the press service of the police department said.


    Tags:
    Incidents Turkestan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!