    15:09, 19 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Bus crashes car, rams into grocery store in Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Six people, including two drivers and four passengers have sustained various injuries in a road accident in Almaty city today, a source at the Almaty Internal Affairs Department said.

    "A Daewoo Nexia vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a passenger bus №85. As a result of the collision the bus crashed into a Hyundai car parked on the side of the road and rammed into a grocery store," official spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek said.

    In her words, paramedics rushed two drivers and four bus passengers to a hospital. Thankfully, no injuries were registered at the store.

    An investigation is underway.

