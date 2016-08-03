EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:14, 03 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Bus crashes into bridge pier in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM At least 14 people were injured as a passenger bus smashed into a pier of a multi-level road junction at the intersection of Suyunbay and Rayimbek avenues, according to municipal Internal Affairs Department.

    "Yutong passenger bus was moving along Rayimbek Avenue. While turning to Syunbay Avenue it crashed into a bridge pier. As a result, at least 14 people got injuries and applied for medical care," Saltanat Azirbek, Official Spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Department, told Kazinform.


    No information about hospitalized passengers was reported.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!