    16:04, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Bus crashes into ditch in Karaganda, five people injured

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A bus with 11 passengers inside crashed into the ditch in Karaganda city. 5 people got injuries.

    As the regional internal affairs department informed, a 23-year-old driver of MAN was moving along K. Marks Street to micro-district Vostok 2 when he lost control of his vehicle due to black ice. The bust got into the ditch as a result. The driver was hospitalized, and four passengers got medical care too.

    Pre-trial investigation has been launched.

