    16:09, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Bus driver falls unconscious behind the wheel, dies at hospital

    Видеодан алынған кадр: instagram.com/astana_sergek
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A bus driver lost consciousness behind the wheel today in the Kazakh capital, Astana. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Kazinform reports.

    The driver hit a lamp post and drove to the sidewalk at the Beibitshilik bus stop. The preliminary cause of his death is cardiac arrest.

    The man has been working as a driver for more than 15 years.

    No other casualties were reported.


    Astana Incidents Accidents
