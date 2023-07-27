Bus driver falls unconscious behind the wheel, dies at hospital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A bus driver lost consciousness behind the wheel today in the Kazakh capital, Astana. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Kazinform reports.

The driver hit a lamp post and drove to the sidewalk at the Beibitshilik bus stop. The preliminary cause of his death is cardiac arrest.

The man has been working as a driver for more than 15 years.

No other casualties were reported.