16:09, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6
Bus driver falls unconscious behind the wheel, dies at hospital
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A bus driver lost consciousness behind the wheel today in the Kazakh capital, Astana. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Kazinform reports.
The driver hit a lamp post and drove to the sidewalk at the Beibitshilik bus stop. The preliminary cause of his death is cardiac arrest.
The man has been working as a driver for more than 15 years.
No other casualties were reported.