KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A man is dead after he was hit by a bus in the city of Saran, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 35-year old man was killed early Wednesday morning at 04:00am 5km away from the city of Saran near the Saranskaya mine when the 55-year old driver of the SETRA bus lost control. The man died on the scene of the accident from sustained injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.