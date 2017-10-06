Bus involved in road accident in Russia was traveling from S Kazakhstan - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has commented on the mass road accident involving a bus from Kazakhstan that occurred in the Vladimir Region, Russia on early Friday morning, Kazinform reports.

"The emergencies department of the Vladimir Region confirmed that the Mercedes passenger bus, registration number UDA668, had been involved in the mass road accident in the Vladimir Region," official spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhainakov wrote in a Facebook post.



According to the ministry, 15 were killed and 5 more were hospitalized as a result of the tragic accident. 55 people were traveling in the bus.



"Those injured were taken to the Petushinsk central hospital. Presently, the Kazakhstani diplomats are ascertaining citizenship and identities of the victims and those injured," Zhainakov added.