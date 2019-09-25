Bus rollover accident injures 2 in E Kazakhstan region

AYAGOZ DISTRICT. KAZINFORM – A passenger bus has overturned on Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The incident occurred on September 25 at about 06:20 am on Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk automobile road, East Kazakhstan region.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver fell asleep and made a rollover. There were 25 passengers onboard. As a result of the traffic accident 2 people were injured.

The traffic incident is under investigation, the Ministry informed.