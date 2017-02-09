EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:12, 09 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Bus with 20 passengers on board capsizes in Karaganda region

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has capsized on a highway near a village in Karaganda region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The road accident happened on the highway near Karamuryn village. 15 adults and five children who were travelling in the bus escaped unharmed.

    Technical crews and the police are working at the scene. The police say it is a miracle that there are no injuries or casualties since the bus ended up in a ditch.

    It should be noted that blizzard and poor visibility in Karaganda region make it almost impossible to move along the highways.

     

     

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!