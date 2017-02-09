Bus with 20 passengers on board capsizes in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has capsized on a highway near a village in Karaganda region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The road accident happened on the highway near Karamuryn village. 15 adults and five children who were travelling in the bus escaped unharmed.



Technical crews and the police are working at the scene. The police say it is a miracle that there are no injuries or casualties since the bus ended up in a ditch.



It should be noted that blizzard and poor visibility in Karaganda region make it almost impossible to move along the highways.