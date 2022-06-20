EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 20 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Bus with passengers onboard overturns in Abai region

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM A bus overturned following a road-traffic accident in Abai region on Monday. 13 passengers sustained various injuries as a result of the accident, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local police department, the accident occurred at 04:50am local time.

    Driver of Setra-S bus running from Alakol to Semey lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road. As a result, the bus capcized. T he driver and 13 passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

    An investigation is underway.



    Tags:
    Road accidents Kazakhstan Incidents Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!