Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine to be lifted to surface Jan 17

Rescuers discovered a part of the bus body with a registration number and a driving log in the collapsed gold mine in Pavlodar region. The rescuers hope to retrieve the vehicle from under the rubbles in the nearest 24 hours using a mini excavator, Kazinform News Agency reports.

More than 200,000 tons of soil and rock were disposed from the accident site. The operation is carried out with an extreme caution, in compliance with all safety measures, as the threat of collapse of the side walls of the pit persists.

A mini excavator got down to the bottom of the pit on Tuesday at 02:45 pm.

As the local akimat informed, a bag with working papers and a driving log, as well as the bus body part with a state registration number were found.

The mini excavator has to dig the soil to the probable location of the bus, and the process of its lifting to the surface will begin. We hope to complete this work today and tomorrow, local authorities say.

On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters. Two people have not been found yet.