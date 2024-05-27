Bus with tourists flips over in Almaty region, injuring 13

A tourist bus carrying tourists overturned in the Kegen district of the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to preliminary information from the regional akimat, on May 27 at 10:20 a.m., the bus veered off the road on a steppe pass "Alasa," which is part of the "QazAvtoJol" network. Two ambulance crews from Kegen district promptly responded to the scene. Five individuals were transported to Kegen district hospital, four to Jalagash district hospital, and another four to Shelek village. Fortunately, there were no human fatalities.

The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation. It is noted that the condition of the victims is currently stable. All the injured are under the supervision of doctors.