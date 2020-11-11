EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 11 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Busan to develop ‘port-through’ virus test to prevent infectious disease from overseas

    None
    None
    BUSAN. KAZINFORM - The Busan metropolitan government said Wednesday it is developing a comprehensive system to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases from ships arriving from overseas, Yonhap reports.

    The «port-through» platform seeks to minimize contact during virus tests by flying drones to ships and developing a new testing method of analyzing droplets left on protective face masks instead of using nasal swabs, a city government official said.

    The Busan city government has teamed up with Pusan National University Hospital, Busan Port Authority and others for the project.

    The city government has a plan to complete the platform development with a budget of 514 million won (US$463,063) by 2022, according to officials.

    In July, new coronavirus cases spiked in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, following mass infections of sailors of a foreign vessel that entered a port in the city.

    «(The city government) hopes to develop a perfect system for preemptive response to infectious diseases and ease the anxiety of the residents,» Byun Seong-wan, acting mayor of Busan, said.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!