Business climate in Kazakhstan is very favorable - Russian businessman

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Business climate in Kazakhstan is very favorable, says general director of "KamAZ" JSC Rafail Gafeyev.

"KazmAZ has been working in Kazakhstan for many years and, undoubtedly, for us the Kazakhstani market was, is and will be one of the most important markets in the CIS and worldwide. Our export share to Kazakhstan has always been traditionally high and has grown by 50% over the past two years," Mr. Gafeyev told Kazinform correspondent on the margins of the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.



In his words, the company's investment to Kazakhstan has totaled 1 billion of rubles.



"I've always said that business climate in Kazakhstan is very favorable and my experience of working with Kazakhstani government bodies has always been positive," he added.



