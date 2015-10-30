Business delegation of Vietnam familiarized with investment opportunities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the business delegation from Vietnam met with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Astana. The organizer of the meeting is the Commerce Chamber of Kazakhstan.

Representatives of different spheres, such as oil and gas sector, chemical, telecommunication, construction, transport and logistics, machine-building, tourist spheres, etc. took part in the meeting.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Beketzhan Zhumakhanov and Ambassador of Vietnam to Kazakhstan Doan Thi Xuan Hien welcomed the participants of themeeting.

The business delegation of Vietnam was familiarized with the investment opportunities and economic potential of Kazakhstan and with the main conditions and preferences of development of business in the territory of free economic zone "Astana - new city" during the framework of the meetings.

Besides, the business delegation of Vietnam paid special attention to the transport and logistics opportunities of Kazakhstan and the infrastructural development of the sphere. This sector was presented by the branch of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC "Center for development of transport logistics" and "KTZ Express" JSC to the Vietnamese delegation.