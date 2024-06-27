Business Forum of Eurasian Development Bank underway in Almaty

The Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is taking place in Kazakhstan’s Almaty on 27-28 June, BelTA reports.

The forum has brought together representatives of development banks, international organizations, business community, academia, and professional associations from various countries. Over the course of two days, they will exchange experiences, discuss current issues, and also map out ways for joint development within the Eurasian space.



The event seeks to expand partnership and exchange best practices with a view to addressing key challenges of the region, such as issues related to water and energy supply, transport and logistics routes and financial markets.



The program of the forum covers a variety of regional development issues. Thus, at the session “Eurasian Transport Framework: Potential, Challenges and Solutions” experts will talk about the future of infrastructure, key projects and innovative approaches to the development of transport in Eurasia.



The EDB’s projects and investment plans in the Eurasian space will be discussed at the session “The EDB’s Investment Instruments: Results and Prospects”.



The session “Digital Technologies and Innovations for Eurasia” will focus on digital transformation, unique digital projects and their impact on the region, as well as the development of cross-border digital projects and initiatives with an integration effect.



The participants of the session “Eurasian Economic Union: Results and Prospects for the Implementation of Investment Projects,” will review the implementation of the EAEU development strategy until 2025, as well as the 2030 economic development declaration.



The program of the forum also includes meetings, signing of cooperation agreements and business negotiations.



The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For more than 18 years, the Bank has been working to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.