EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:32, 03 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Business-incubator for entrepreneurs launched in Aktobe

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A business incubator has been launched on a 6 thousand square meters space in Aktobe by signing of the three-year Memorandum of Cooperation among Kazakhstan's Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", Social Entrepreneurship Corporation "Aktobe", and A-Poligraphiya company. 

    "The main purpose of opening the business-incubator is to support small and medium businesses of the region," Kazinform was told in the "Aktobe" SEC.

    The new center provides premises for rent at the preferential price of KZT 600 for a square meter, whilst average office rent price for one square meter in Aktobe is KZT 1500 and more.

    Both startup and running businessmen can join the business incubator by sending a request form to "Aktobe" or A-Poligraphiya.

    "I make cabinet-type furniture. I think KZT 600 for one square meter for a space in the center of the city is a very good price. I am thankful to the organizers and enterprises which provided the space for me," one of the lesees, individual entrepreneur Nurlan Kosherov said.

    "Atameken also provides for the entrepreneurs the required consulting assistance," regional affiliate director of the chamber Nurlybek Mukanov added.

    According to the memorandum, the rent price will remain unchanged till 2020. 

     

     

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Business, companies Regions Business Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!