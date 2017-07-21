Business incubators for startups to be created in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A forum dedicated to development of academic business incubation in Kazakhstan has been held at National Agency for Technological Development JSC today, Kazinform has learnt from the agency's press service.

At the forum, Vice Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin stressed it is necessary to bring into sync science, business and startups. "It will help improve quality of business and create new projects and startups. We are also planning to introduce a new instrument - acceleration - to support startups. This instrument supports business through mentoring, training, financial and expert support," Vice Minister Zhumangarin noted.







"Technological development of private business is one of strategic areas of the agency. We adopt the world's best practices in that respect and are very interested in experience of our Polish partners," CEO of the agency Marat Omarov said at the forum.



A representative of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development noted that over 200 startups have successfully gone through business incubation at the agency. Of 200, 90 were recommended for further financing. Startups in Poland get support through academic entrepreneurship incubators, special economic zones as well as industrial and technological parks.







The forum was held in a constructive atmosphere. The sides agreed to continue further cooperation within the framework of development of academic business incubation in Kazakhstan.



Attending the forum were representatives of development institutes, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" and universities.