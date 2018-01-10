EN
    09:05, 10 January 2018

    Business should invest into green technologies - Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan urged local enterprises to rethink their approach to preservation and energy efficiency, Kazinform reports.

    "Renewable energy sources account for 25% of global electricity generation. This figure is forecast to reach 80% by 2050. We have set an ambitious goal to increase the share of alternative energy in Kazakhstan to 30% by 2030. Nowadays we have 55 renewable energy facilities with total capacity of 336MW that produced nearly 1.1 billion kWh of green energy in 2017," President Nazarbayev noted in his annual State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities of Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

    The Head of State gave an instruction to urge businessmen to invest into green technologies. Akims (governors) of the regions were instructed to assume measures on timely utilization and processing of solid domestic wastes and involve SMEs into that process.

    "For that to happen we need to update the national legislation, including the Environmental Code," the address reads.

