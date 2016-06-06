Businessman T. Tuleshov planned coup in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Detained businessman, owner of "Shyumkentpivo" LLP, Tokhatar Tuleshov planned a coup in Kazakhstan, representative of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Ruslan Karasev informed at the briefing in the Prosecutor General's Office.

"There's certain information that Tuleshov worked for the coup in the country before. Moreover, in 2015 he began taking certain steps towards preparation for the planned coup," he said at the briefing.

According to him, the plan of Tokhtar Tuleshov included destabilization in the country by means of creating centers of tension, organization of protest movements and mass riots, and he also planned to form so-called "alternative government" and change the structure of the acting government under these conditions.