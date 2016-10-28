Businessmen from 7 countries to attend Ertys Invest 2016

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The International Investment Forum Ertys Invest 2016 will be held in Pavlodar on November 2, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Delegates from Russia, Belarus, China, Poland, Spain, France and Finland will take part in the forum. Reps from other regions of Kazakhstan, namely Atyrau, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions as well as cities of Astana and Almaty confirmed their participation. Eight documents worth 222 billion tenge (KZT) are expected to be signed within the framework of the forum.



An exhibition of projects requiring investment will be unveiled as part of the forum and run till its end. By the way, startups of Pavlodar students will be presented on the margins of the forum separately.



A session of the Council on attraction of investment will take place in the afternoon. Projects on improvement of environmental situation in the region are on the agenda of the session.



Besides, the Open Doors Day and a meeting with governor Nulat Bakauov will be held for potential investors on November 3.