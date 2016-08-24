Businessmen from Russia, China, EU to partake in Grodno investment forum

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - Businessmen from Russia, China, and the European Union will take part in the international investment forum Grodno Oblast at the Crossing of Borders that will take place on 23 September, BelTA learned from the economy committee of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee.

The investment forum will be held as part of the expo and fair Euroregion Neman. This year's edition of the forum will showcase opportunities for doing business across the region. The program includes a business matchmaking session and presentations of investment platforms and projects in Grodno and Grodno Oblast, at the free economic zone Grodnoinvest and the tourism and recreation park Augustow Canal.

Visitors to business events will have an opportunity to establish contacts with potential partners and investors. The forum will feature several sections, such as Grodno Investment Map: Incentives and Priorities, Cross-Border Cooperation Programs as Instrument of Joint Regional Policy and Investment Attraction, and Tourism as Competitive Advantage of Grodno Oblast.

A traditional business event will be held at the free economic zone Grodnoinvest. Attending the event will be residents of the free economic zone, representatives of banking and commercial institutions that provide consulting and research services, and businessmen from different countries. They will discuss investment cooperation in manufacturing and tourism, attraction of financial resources for projects, and application of cluster development model in cooperation between market participants. The free economic zone Grodnoinvest will also host a business matchmaking session. For the first time, the forum will have a section devoted to agribusiness and support for exports and investments.

The businessmen will be invited to get acquainted with products on display at the expo and fair Euroregion Neman. Each edition of the Grodno investment forum draws diplomats and delegations from sister cities in more than 20 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Germany, China and others.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by