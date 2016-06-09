Businessmen help families of terror attack victims – Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Businessmen of Aktobe provide financial support to the families of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack which occured in the city on June 5, local administration says.

At the Presidential instruction, the administration of the region has provided all required financial and organizational support to the families of the victims.

Recall that families of 4 victims will receive 5 mln tenge each. Besides, local authorities helped organize funerals of the victims and treatment of those wounded.