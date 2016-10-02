EN
    15:12, 02 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Businesswoman missing in Kostanay region for 7 days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Businesswoman Nadezhda Potapova has been missing in Kostanay region for a week, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz web portal.

    According to reports, the 32-year-old Potapova who has a small company and works at the local orphanage, went missing on September 26. Her family and friends, local police as well as students of a local college launched a search operation.

    The woman was last seen wearing a striped top, a vest, jeans and white shoes.

    If you have any information about Nadezhda Potapova, please call the police 102 or 8 705 1853959, 8778 4994604, 8 778 4994603.

