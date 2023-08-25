Bust of great scholar and thinker Ibn Sina unveils in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As part of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Astana a bust to Ibn Sina has officially unveiled in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital’s administration, Kazinform cites the press service of the city’s administration.

The event was attended by culture and sports minister of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov, minister of culture of Tajikistan Zulfiya Davletzoda, as well as the representatives of Astana city’s administration, Kazakh and Tajik cultural intelligentsia, and so on.

The monument to the great scholar and philosopher was erected near Khrapatiy 9 Street, Almaty district. The bronze bust with a height of 3.1m was made by Tajik masters.

«Today is an important day in the history of bilateral relations of our countries. The name and works of Ibn Sina are known worldwide, therefore a monument in his honor highlights the deep historic link between our countries. Opening of the monument is one of a series of events held as part of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, with film screenings, concerts, and exhibitions already starting in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. Agricultal fairs are set to take place,» said Oralov.