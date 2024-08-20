Bust of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai to open in Dushanbe

As part of the Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan, a bust of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai will open in the Abulqosim Firdavsi Park on August 21, NIAT Khovar reports.

Tajikistan and Kazakhstan attach special importance to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties. The bust of this great humanist will be another step in the rapprochement of people.

Abai Kunanbayuly (Kunanbaev) is a Kazakh poet, composer, enlightener, thinker, public figure, founder of Kazakh written literature and its first classic, reformer of culture in the spirit of rapprochement with European culture on the basis of enlightened Islam. He was born in the family of the ruler of the Tobykty family Kunanbai Oskenbayev on August 10, 1845. His works have been translated into 116 languages.

As earlier reported, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on August 22-23 at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon.

In many corners of the world you can find monuments to Abai Kunanbayuly. Kazinform agency invites readers to find out where monuments in his honor are installed.

Kazakhstan celebrates Abai Day on August 10. Notably, Abai Day was celebrated in Brazil and New Delhi. Over 500 events were held countrywide to celebrate the great poet and philosopher’s legacy.