EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:22, 02 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Bust of Mukhtar Auezzov unveiled in Karaganda

    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The bust of scientist and writer Mukhtar Auezzov is unveiled in Karaganda to celebrate his 125th anniversary. The bust is erected in the square near the Central city library, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, a reading hall named after Mukhtar Auezzov opened at the library. Works about his life and legacy are represented there.

    Notably, a conference dated to the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezzov took place in Karaganda. Karagoz, Zhas Abai dramas were performed at the theatres, various events took place the museums.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Culture Holidays
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!