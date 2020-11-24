Butantan Institute: CoronaVac trials reach final stage

SÃO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The clinical study of CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by Butantan Institute in collaboration with pharmaceutical company Sinovac Life Science, has reached its final stage. According to information from the São Paulo government and Butantan Institute, results should come out in the first week of December, with 46 million doses likely to be available by January 2021, Agencia Brasil reports.

Results will be submitted by the independent International Committee in the first week of December so that Brazil’s national sanitary regulator Anvisa may assess the report. Tests in Brazil have been spearheaded since July by Butantan at 16 research centers across seven Brazilian states and the Federal District, with 13 thousand volunteers involved. Last week, the first batch with 120 thousand vaccine doses arrived in São Paulo.

Last Tuesday (17), the results from the previous phase of clinical trials with CoronaVac were published by world-renowned scientific journal Lancet. The publication showed the vaccine is safe and capable of producing an immune response days after its application in 97 percent of cases.