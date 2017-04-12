BVB-Monaco postponed after explosion

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Three explosions occurred near the Borussia Dortmund bus on the way to the stadium, Kazinform special correspondent reports with reference to local media.

The blasts struck shortly after the team bus drove off from the squad's hotel to the Signal Iduna Park stadium hosting the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League between Borussia and Monaco.

According to police, one person has been injured as a result of the explosions. The media said it was BVB back Marc Bartra.

Borussia officially announced that the match was postponed for April 12.



