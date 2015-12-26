By 2020, LRT to transport up to 60,000 passengers per day in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Centre for Almaty Development, IDOM Consortium consultants and Norton Rose signed an agreement on preparation of concession documents on construction of a 22.9 km light rail transport line. The document was signed under the program of cooperation between Almaty and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"In 2020 LRT will transport approximately 62 thousand passengers per day in Almaty. The route will start from the depo in Industrial Zone and will run along B.Momyshuly, Tole Bi, Panfilov streets, Astana Square, Makatayev and Zhetyssu streets. We also plan to extend the route towards Western Bus Station and underground terminal station through Raimbek Avenue, from Momyshuly to Auezov streets," a press release reads. As per the Almaty-2020 Development Program, the implementation of the project will enable to develop adjusting districts and business sector as well as to relieve pressure on main lines (up to 25 thousand cars per day). The project will also improve the ecological situation in the city. Thus, LRT is expected to become one of the basic factors of transition to "green economy." Photo: astana.gov.kz