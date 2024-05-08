EN
    14:48, 08 May 2024 | GMT +6

    By 2060, 1 in 5 Japanese people aged 65 or older will have dementia

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Around 20 percent of people aged 65 years and over in Japan will suffer from dementia by 2060, the government said Wednesday, highlighting the need to expand nursing care and strengthen preventative measures amid the graying of the country's population, Kyodo reported.

    The ratio of 1 in every 5.6 individuals in the age group means a total of 6.45 million people will be suffering from dementia by 2060, a reduction from 8.50 million estimated in the previous study in 2015 that reflects lifestyle changes such improved diets and quitting smoking, according to the health ministry.

    The government is expected to finalize in the fall measures to support people with dementia and their families. A new law took effect in January to better support people with the condition, associated with impaired cognitive ability, to improve their quality of life and promote their social participation.

