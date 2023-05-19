EN
    16:57, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6

    C Asia - EU sales up by 61%, Kazakh PM

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Addressing the 2nd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty today Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov revealed in 2022 the sales between Central Asia and the EU grew by 61% to make 49 billion US dollars, Kazinform reports.

    The forum is dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    «The efficient partnership between Astana and Brussels is a result of long-standing practical and consistent cooperation. Thanks to the joint efforts of the countries, Central Asia is a territory of vast opportunities which is rapidly developing. Our countries harmoniously complement each other. Trade and economic cooperation remains as the main gear,» he said.


