EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:32, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    C. Eubank Jr.: Golovkin fight is not about money, it's about legacy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. confirmed future signing of the contract for fighting Gennady Golovkin via Twitter, Sports.kz informs.

    C. Eubank Jr. retweeted the news about singing of the contract for fighting Gennady Golovkin, which will guarantee him over 4 million US dollars, in the nearest future.

    "This isn't about money. This is about achieving my dream of becoming world champ and proving that I'm the best. This is about Legacy," Chris Eubank wrote on Twitter.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!