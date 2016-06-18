EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:21, 18 June 2016 | GMT +6

    C. Eubank Jr. plans to fight Golovkin in September

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. (22-1, 17 KOs) is ready to fight Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs), his promoter Eddie Hearn informs, Sports.kz reports.

    "This is not a joke, the boxers are ready fight each other. The terms are not discussed yet, but we plan to reach an agreement on the Eubank Jr.-Golovkin fight in September 2016. Don't be surprised if we announce it soon," he told.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!