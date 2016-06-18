C. Eubank Jr. plans to fight Golovkin in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. (22-1, 17 KOs) is ready to fight Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs), his promoter Eddie Hearn informs, Sports.kz reports.

"This is not a joke, the boxers are ready fight each other. The terms are not discussed yet, but we plan to reach an agreement on the Eubank Jr.-Golovkin fight in September 2016. Don't be surprised if we announce it soon," he told.