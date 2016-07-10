EN
    15:19, 10 July 2016 | GMT +6

    C. Mannix: There're two divisions at 160 pounds - Golovkin and those who avoid him

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yahoo Sports journalist Chris Mannnix expressed his opinion regarding the upcoming fight between Gennady Golovkin and British boxer Kell Brook, Sports.kz informs.

    "These middleweights calling out GGG, then running for cover, it's pathetic. 160-pound's is two divisions: GGG and the frauds that duck him," Chris Mannix wrote on Twitter.

    The next fight of Gennady Golovkin against British Kell Brook will be held at the O2 Arena in London on September 10.

     

