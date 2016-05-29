EN
    17:41, 29 May 2016 | GMT +6

    C. Ronaldo invited G. Golovkin to Champions League final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and his team attended the final game of the Champions League between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, Sports.kz informs.

    GGG thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for the invitation via his account on social network Instagram.

    "Congratulations to Real Madrid on the win of the CL FINAL 2016 in Milano! Great victory! Special thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo for the invitation, we had a great evening at SanSiro Stadium!!" GGG wrote.

