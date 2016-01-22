EN
    12:44, 22 January 2016

    C. Stevens: When I trash talked other guys they kept silence, when I trash talked Golovkin he sent me contract

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former opponent of G. Golovkin Curtis Stevens told how Gennady Golovkin responded to the challenge thrown out by him in BlogTalkRadio show, Sports.kz informs referring to the GGG official account on VKontakte social network.

    "I trash talk other guys but they keep silence. When I did the same to GGG he sent me a contract for the fight tight away," Stevens said.

