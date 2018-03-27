CA and EU determined to extend cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan suggests that the EU Strategy for Central Asia should also emphasize digitalization and development of women entrepreneurship, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

"The countries of Central Asia and the European Union are strongly determined to continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation, with the EU remaining adherent to stable, safe and sustainable development of the region. Such was the key message of the informal ministerial meeting in the EU-CA format," reads the message.

The Kazakhstani delegation at this event was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Adbrakhmanov. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were also represented by Foreign Ministers. The EU delegation was headed by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini.



At the meeting the European party was informed of the successful outcome of the first working meeting of the CA Presidents in Astana on March 15.

The participants of the meeting also considered the status of bilateral relations between the EU and the Central Asian countries and noted the positive dynamics of the intra-regional interaction.

As noted by Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the course chosen by President Nursultan Nazarbayev towards comprehensive modernization of the country opens new horizons of cooperation with the EU in different spheres.

The parties mutually confirmed common understanding of the priority to deepen cooperation in ensuring regional security, economic development of the region and further deepening of the wide-scale interaction within the EU-CA format as well as within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia.



"Kazakhstan supports the decision of the EU to update the EU Strategy for Central Asia and will present its vision of the document's new elements to the European party," the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan said. The new document is expected to be prepared and provided for approval in mid-2019.

During the meeting the Kazakhstani party proposed to update the major directions of cooperation, define exact goals and indicators, and introduce new means of achievement of goals. The priority directions delineated are development of human potential, ensuring supremacy of law and quality state management, development of private entrepreneurship including support of women entrepreneurship, promotion of general digitalization, building coherence and development of transport and logistical infrastructure, enhancement of energy efficiency and implementation of "green" technology, and environmental protection.

The participants of the meeting also emphasized the issues of regional security and assistance to Afghanistan. It was underlined that the region's stable security is associated with its future prosperity.

As a result of the joint work conducted by the countries of Central Asia whilst Kazakhstan was chairing the UN Security Council in January 2018 it became possible to view Afghanistan as a source of big opportunities for the region instead of a source of instability.

In this context the educational program implemented since 2010 received a positive feedback. Together with European partners Kazakhstan is working on the launch of the first phase of the new multilateral educational project for Afghanistani girls in Kazakhstan.

The ministerial meeting in Tashkent was another important step in development of interaction between the CA countries and the EU. The parties achieved mutual understanding per a range of topics and confirmed the importance of joint efforts on priority spheres of cooperation.

It was agreed that regular EU-CA meetings prove mutual interest in a constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.



The previous meeting in this format was held in Samarkand in November 2017 which resulted in a joint Communique which reflects the main achievements and perspective spheres of cooperation.